Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Ashu Reddy Booked In ₹9.35 Crore 'Marriage Scam' Case After NRI's Complaint; Actress Reacts

Television actress Ashu Reddy, known for her stint on Bigg Boss Telugu, landed in legal trouble after being booked in an alleged cheating case involving Rs 9.35 crore. The case was registered by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS), officials confirmed on Sunday (April 26).

According to a report in Siasat, the complaint was filed by Satyanarayana, a resident of Shaikpet in Hyderabad, on behalf of his son, YV Dharmendra, a London-based software engineer. According to the complaint, Dharmendra first met Ashu in 2018, following which she allegedly persuaded him to enter into a relationship with the promise of marriage.

The family has accused the actress of financially exploiting Dharmendra over several years. It is alleged that between 2018 and 2025, he spent large amounts of money on luxury purchases, including vehicles, nearly five kilograms of gold, and multiple flats, all of which were reportedly registered in Ashu's name. The complaint claims that she later backed out of the marriage.

In addition, the complaint states that the actress' sister allegedly borrowed Rs 50 lakh from Dharmendra and failed to return the amount. Based on these allegations, a case has been filed against Ashu and her family members.

Confirming the development to Siasat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes/Detective Department) S Chaitanya Kumar said the investigation is ongoing. “Inquiry is still going on. Prima facie, a first information report (FIR) has been issued in what appears to be a live-in relationship case. The luring of money happened in close proximity with the person,” he said.

He added, “After getting to know she is an actress, we started a deeper investigation and thus cannot disclose every detail at the moment. The complainant is also not in a position to share more details.”

Ashu Reddy reacts

Responding to the controversy, Ashu denied the allegations. Taking to social media, she stated that false and misleading information is being circulated without her consent and warned of legal action against individuals and platforms spreading unverified reports.

Ashu, a popular face in Telugu television, rose to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu. Further investigation in the case is currently underway.