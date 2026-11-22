Actress Rashmika Mandanna made it clear that while she can handle criticism and online trolling directed at her, she will not tolerate attacks on her family. She recently opened up about the backlash she and her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, faced after appearing together on the second episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 9 . She also explained why comments targeting their family members cross the line for her.

In a conversation with Prema – The Journalist, Rashmika spoke about how her approach towards online trolls has changed over the years. She revealed that she no longer responds to negative comments, even when she feels tempted to do so.

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The actress was asked about the backlash following her Koffee With Karan appearance with Vijay. For those unversed, one of the most discussed moments from the episode was Rashmika revealing that she had asked Vijay to marry her every day for a year.

The trolling reportedly escalated to the point where the couple filed a police complaint over what they described as fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and coordinated online harassment across social media platforms.

'I'll Go Into Full Warrior Mode'

#RashmikaMandanna on trolls: "I accept criticism and trolling about my films' performances, but I won't accept it when people drag my family, parents or friends into it." #Mysaa #VijayDevarakonda https://t.co/gek5UyOAvG — 𝐆𝐎 𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐔𝐆𝐔 𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐌𝐀 (@gotelugucinema) November 21, 2026

Rashmika explained that she considers criticism part of her profession and people's freedom of speech. However, she draws a firm line when it comes to her family.

She said, “But if someone speaks about my family, I don’t like it… I’ll go into full warrior mode. I will go full Mysaa (her upcoming actioner). I don’t like it because my family didn’t choose this profession. They are not public figures. So, when you take the name of someone who is not a public figure or try to tarnish their personality, they don’t deserve it, right?”

Rashmika Mandanna Says She No Longer Responds To Online Trolling

The Ranabaali actress recalled that she would initially react to criticism and trolling on social media. However, she eventually realised that responding to every comment was “a waste of time.” While she sometimes still feels like hitting back, Rashmika believes it is “better to remain silent.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is awaiting the release of her upcoming action drama Mysaa. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is produced by Unformula Films.

The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on November 27, however, it has now been postponed.

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