Koffee With Karan Season 9: Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi To Make Their Chat Show Debut With Shah Rukh Khan - Report

SRK And Karan Johar's Kids On Koffee With Karan 9? | Instagram

Koffee With Karan Season 9 is going to be the finale season of Karan Johar's chat show. The season started with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and till now, we have watched multiple episodes of the show. Everyone is keen to know whether Shah Rukh Khan will be coming on KWK 9 or not, and a recent report will surely make SRK's fans quite happy.

According to a report in Variety India, the King actor will be seen in the finale episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. But the most interesting part is that SRK will reportedly appear on the show with none other than Karan's kids, Yash and Roohi.

Both kids are nine years old, and we have watched their multiple videos on Karan's Instagram. So, if the report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch Karan interacting with his kids.

SRK's appearance reportedly limited

Meanwhile, the portal has also reported that SRK won't be there for the whole episode, but just for a small part. Reportedly, the episode has been shot, and the actor had very little time to spare, as he is busy with King, which is slated to release in December this year.

SRK, Yash, and Roohi — now that's already sounding like a fantastic episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9! So, let's wait and watch.

Koffee With Karan 9 celebrities

Till now, we have watched celebs like Salman-Karisma, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani on the chat show this season.

Ananya Birla and Ananya Panday in upcoming episode

The upcoming episode will feature two Ananyas, Ananya Birla and Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor will be seen as a guest. The promo of the episode has been released, and it has grabbed everyone's attention.