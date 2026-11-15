Vijay Deverakonda Calls Rashmika Mandanna 'Home' In Romantic Japan Vacation Photos

Actor Vijay Deverakonda gave fans a glimpse of his Japan vacation with his actress-wife Rashmika Mandanna and their family. From spending quality time with loved ones to sharing romantic moments with Rashmika, the actor's latest Instagram post captures some special memories from their getaway.

Sharing a series of photographs on Instagram on Friday, Vijay offered a peek into their family outings, fun activities and relaxed moments during the trip. Giving the post a heartfelt touch, he wrote, “Celebrating Life with my favourite people. A few memories doing life right with those that are my life. Japan.”

One of the pictures showed the family spending time together, which Vijay captioned, “Family colouring time :)) Coffee and Matcha breaks :)”. Another photograph featured a special member of the family, whom the actor fondly described as “Everyone’s favourite lil Dynamite”.

Vijay also shared a playful picture of his mother and wrote, “Mama ‘san’ trying to do the Rushie hearts.”

However, it was his pictures with Rashmika that caught the attention of fans. In one photograph, Vijay was seen resting his head on Rashmika's shoulder, while the actress appeared comfortable beside him. Keeping the caption simple and heartfelt, he wrote, “Home.”

Another picture captured the couple sharing an affectionate moment, with Vijay wrapping his arms around Rashmika's neck as she smiled. He captioned the photograph, “Love.”

The couple has been sharing glimpses of their Japan holiday on social media. Earlier, they also gave fans a peek into their Diwali celebrations in the country, revealing that the Deverakonda family performed a Goma (Homam) ritual to mark the festival.

Sharing pictures from the celebrations, Vijay wrote, “When you find a way to do GOMA (Homam) in Japan on Happy Duwali Sending you all lots of love, biggest hugs and Diwali wishes to you and all your family from the Deverakonda family.”