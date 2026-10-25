 Ranveer Singh Meets Punjabi Rapper Sultaan Amid Tight Police Security, Welcomes Him To Mumbai With Warm Hug- VIDEO
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Ranveer Singh Meets Punjabi Rapper Sultaan Amid Tight Police Security, Welcomes Him To Mumbai With Warm Hug- VIDEO

Ranveer Singh grabbed attention during a Mumbai outing after videos of his meeting with Punjabi rapper Sultaan Dhillon went viral. The actor's colourful oversized shirt and police security accompanying him also drew attention as fans shared clips of the interaction online.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
Ranveer Singh Meets Punjabi Rapper Sultaan Amid Tight Police Security, Welcomes Him To Mumbai With Warm Hug- VIDEO
Ranveer Singh's Mumbai Meet With Sultaan Dhillon Goes Viral | Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has been maintaining a low profile, recently met Punjabi rapper Sultaan Dhillon, who arrived in Mumbai for Spotify India's fifth edition of RAP 91 Live on Saturday, October 24. Several videos of the duo greeting each other have since gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh's Mumbai Meet With Sultaan Dhillon Goes Viral

In the videos, Ranveer was seen warmly hugging Sultaan and exchanging a few words with the rapper at what appears to be a restaurant in Mumbai. The Dhurandhar actor grabbed attention with his colourful, printed oversized shirt, bringing back memories of his quirky and fun fashion choices that have often made headlines.

Check out the video:

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Ranveer Singh Spotted With Police Security During Mumbai Outing

Ranveer’s appearance also caught attention as he was accompanied by police security amid heightened security concerns following the recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. While the actor has largely stayed away from the public eye lately, his meeting with Sultaan has sparked interest among fans, with clips of their interaction circulating widely online.

Sultaan is best known for his popular track Jatt Don’t Care. His other songs include Puff Puff Pass, Lalkara, Curfew, Weapon, We Don’t Play and Shikari, among others.

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Ranveer Singh Work Front

Ranveer was last seen in the 2025 film Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released on March 19, 2026. Both films, directed by Aditya Dhar, emerged as major box-office successes.

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Ranveer will next be seen in Pralay, which marks the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and is described as a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller set in a dystopian Mumbai ravaged by an outbreak.

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