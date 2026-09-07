Ranveer Singh's Look From Pralay Leaked; Netizens Call It 'Insane' - Watch Video

Ranveer Singh's Look From Pralay Leaked | X / Instagram

After Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh's fans are eagerly waiting for his next movie, Pralay. The film, which is directed by Hansal Mehta's son, Jai Mehta, is currently in production, and a few pictures and videos of Ranveer from the sets have made it to social media. The actor's look from the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller has been leaked, and fans are loving it.

In a video, Ranveer, along with other actors, is seen walking, and he is carrying a child on his back. A few pictures show Ranveer in a beard and long hair look, which reminds us of his Dhurandhar avatar. Check out the video and the pictures below...

🔥 RANVEER SINGH’S PRALAY LOOK IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE! 🔥



This doesn’t look like a normal Bollywood project anymore… #Pralay is shaping up to be a MONSTER! 💀🔥



India’s biggest zombie-action spectacle? The scale already looks NEXT LEVEL. 😮‍💨



Ranveer Singh + zombie apocalypse +… pic.twitter.com/KLEvigHzWo — Taran Adarsh Fan Zone (@TA_BoxOffice) September 7, 2026

Ranveer singh doing hilarious moves in #Pralay set. This guy can be serious even in a serious zombie film😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ry4U3Hel1T pic.twitter.com/hRhJYEOWly — WireClicks (@Wireclicks) September 6, 2026

Netizens React To Ranveer Singh's Leaked Look From Pralay

A netizen tweeted, "Ranveer Singh's unmatched energy plus a zombie-thriller genre—if executed right, this will literally cause a "Pralay" (chaos/devastation) at the box office! #pralay leaked pic already gives a blockbuster feel. #pralay on Box office for sure #ranveersingh (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "ANVEER SINGH’S PRALAY LOOK IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE! This doesn’t look like a normal Bollywood project anymore… #Pralay is shaping up to be a MONSTER! India’s biggest zombie-action spectacle? The scale already looks NEXT LEVEL. Ranveer Singh + zombie apocalypse + world-class production = BOX OFFICE MAYHEM! The storm is coming. PRALAY IS GOING TO BE HUGE! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Pralay is looking absolutely solid with set leaks, No doubt #RanveerSingh will pull this off but I genuinely want this movie to be a serious apocalyptic movie. Please don’t make it like Go Goa Gone, a serious zombie thriller with Brutality (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Pralay Cast

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan. The actress, who has left a mark in the South, will be making her debut with Pralay.

Pralay Release Date

The official release date of Pralay has not yet been announced. But it is expected that the movie will hit the big screens next year.