Is Karan Aujla Responsible For Sidhu Moosewala's Murder? Punjabi Rapper Sultaan Dhillon Makes SHOCKING Claims In Viral Video

Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab, at the age of 28, leaving the Punjabi music industry in shock. Following the killing, gangster Goldy Brar publicly claimed responsibility. Years after Moosewala's tragic death, Punjabi rapper Sultaan made a series of shocking claims on social media, sparking widespread discussion online.

Karan Aujla Responsible For Sidhu Moosewala's Murder?

During an Instagram Live session, Sultaan alleged that fellow Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was responsible for the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. He further claimed that the singer had made a partial payment related to the alleged assassination. However, these allegations were made solely by Sultaan during the livestream and have not been substantiated by any official investigation.

Check out the video:

Karan Aujla-Sidhu Moosewala Feud

The feud between Karan Aujla and the late Sidhu Moosewala was one of the Punjabi music industry's most publicised rivalries. It reportedly began in 2017 after a video allegedly showing Sidhu targeting Aujla was leaked to the latter's management, leading to tensions between the two camps.

While the rivalry appeared to cool off at times, it resurfaced through diss tracks, including Aujla's Lafaafe, which was widely perceived as being aimed at Moosewala.

Following Sidhu's death, Aujla paid tribute to him with the 2023 track Maa, which many viewed as an attempt to end their long-standing feud and honour his memory.

Meanwhile, a few years after Moosewala's death, Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and an accused in the singer's murder case, was reportedly spotted at a wedding reception in Bakersfield, California, alongside Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The photographs sparked controversy online, following which both Aujla and Mann issued statements clarifying that they were unaware of Anmol Bishnoi's presence at the event and had no prior knowledge that he would be attending.

As of now, Karan Aujla has not publicly responded to Sultaan's allegations.