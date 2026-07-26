Ranbir Kapoor Denies Starring In YRF's Dhoom 4, Shuts Down Years Of Rumours At San Diego Comic-Con

Ranbir Kapoor | ANI

For years, rumours have linked actor Ranbir Kapoor to Dhoom 4, with several reports claiming that he would lead the next chapter of Yash Raj Films' popular action franchise. However, the actor has now seemingly put those speculations to rest.

Ranbir, who recently attended San Diego Comic-Con to promote Ramayana alongside director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and co-star Yash, clarified his upcoming slate during an interaction on the sidelines of the event. While discussing future projects, he denied being involved in Dhoom 4.

During an interview with Review Nation, the host mentioned that Yash would soon be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in addition to Ramayana and added that Ranbir would star in Dhoom 4. The actor immediately corrected the claim.

“No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War. Which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on January 24 next year,” he said.

Interestingly, Ranbir also did not mention Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal, while listing his upcoming projects.

Speculation around Ranbir taking over the Dhoom franchise has been circulating for years. In 2024, a report by Pinkvilla claimed that producer Aditya Chopra believed Ranbir was the ideal choice to headline the next installment and that discussions had already taken place. Around the same time, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared photos of Ranbir's new look, leading fans to believe it was for either Dhoom 4 or Animal Park.

The rumours only grew stronger in 2025 when a Peeping Moon report suggested that Vicky Kaushal could also join the project. Despite the constant buzz, Yash Raj Films has not officially announced Dhoom 4 or revealed any cast members.

The Dhoom franchise began in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan as ACP Jai Dixit, Uday Chopra as Ali and John Abraham playing the stylish thief Kabir Sharma. The film went on to become a major hit and established Dhoom as one of Bollywood's biggest action franchises.

Dhoom 2 released in 2006 and featured Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai alongside Abhishek and Uday, taking the franchise's popularity to even greater heights.

The last film in the series, Dhoom 3, arrived in 2013 with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited another instalment, but Yash Raj Films has yet to officially confirm the future of the franchise.