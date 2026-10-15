Ramayana English Trailer X Review: ‘Pure Magic’, ‘VFX Looks Horrible’; Netizens Share Mixed Reactions To Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi’s Film - WATCH

Ramayana Trailer X Review: ‘Pure Magic’, ‘VFX Looks Horrible’; Netizens Share Mixed Reactions To Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi’s Film |

The makers of Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend have released first English dubbed trailer, sparking mixed reactions online. While some viewers praised the film’s grand visuals and cinematic scale, others raised questions over its VFX. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune watch the new trailer for Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend.”

Ramayana Trailer X Reaction

Talking about the trailer and the music used in it, a user tweeted, "Bg music felt very off. Visuals were top notch. but The vibe with the music did not seem good. Without the music it looks fantastic. I think this trailer is made for the western audience and hence such music." Another wrote, "Ramayan trailer weak shots, visually very poor, rest of the trailer is a visual treat." Another wrote, "The cgi of the new Ramayan trailer is bad."

@KshitizCritic Bg music felt very off. Visuals were top notch. but The vibe with the music did not seem good. Without the music it looks fantastic. I think this trailer is made for the western audience and hence such music. Ramayan wont have techno. Still feel trailer 1 was better. — Yash (@yashkhemka21) October 15, 2026

Ramayan trailer weak shots, visually very poor, rest of the trailer is a visual treat #Ramayana https://t.co/S3SfOOZvzo — Bobbyverine🐺 (@DebajitDey19) October 15, 2026

sorry but you may zoom into frames and it’d be detailed but w a naked eye and as an avg viewer the cgi of the new Ramayan trailer is bad — Ayush (@deoraayush25) October 15, 2026

@_mrchaturvedi May be these bgm & sequences we like but our parent age people will not like this. Main soul of ramayan is missing in trailer — xmuslim (@bengalcm1) October 15, 2026

Despite some criticism, many also praised the trailer, hoping it to come out as a blockbuster. Praising the recently released trailer, one wrote, "Indian cinema has never seen anything on this grand scale before. The Ramayana trailer is pure magic." However, another claimed, "The visuals look gorgeous, the action looks spectacular. Finally something that can compete with Hollywood production."

Wow, just wow! 🤯 Indian cinema has never seen anything on this grand scale before. The #Ramayan trailer is pure magic and everything we’ve been craving for years. A little more polish on the minor details before release, and it will be absolutely flawless. 🌟⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.5/5) — Rolex (@Rolex_Xmen) October 15, 2026

This is WOW, insanely WOW Ramayan trailer peaked #RAMAYANA https://t.co/3HEbkCR3cx — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) October 15, 2026

Damn…. This was way way better than I expected. Seems like they fixed most of the issues the first trailer had. The visuals look gorgeous, the action looks spectacular. Finally something that can compete with Hollywood production since https://t.co/mF5Ig3shXo. #Ramayan — Ruby 💙 (@SRKsRubyJane) October 15, 2026

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with the second instalment expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Apart from them, the ensemble cast includes Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, Shobana as Kaikesi and Anupam Kher as Jatayu.