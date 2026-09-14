 Jai Jai Ram: Ramayana Song Shows Ranbir Kapoor's Ram And Sai Pallavi's Sita's Divine Wedding In Stunning Visuals, Arijit-Shreya Lend Vocals
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Jai Jai Ram: Ramayana Song Shows Ranbir Kapoor's Ram And Sai Pallavi's Sita's Divine Wedding In Stunning Visuals, Arijit-Shreya Lend Vocals

The first song from Ramayana: Part 1, Jai Jai Ram, has been released on Ganesh Chaturthi. The A.R. Rahman-composed devotional track features Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi appear as Ram and Sita, with the visuals highlighting their wedding and spiritual journey.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 14, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Jai Jai Ram: Ramayana Song Shows Ranbir Kapoor's Ram And Sai Pallavi's Sita's Divine Wedding In Stunning Visuals, Arijit-Shreya Lend Vocals
Jai Jai Ram Song Shows Ram And Sita's Divine Wedding | Photo Via YouTube

The first song from Ramayana: Part 1, titled Jai Jai Ram, has been unveiled, offering a closer look at the relationship between Lord Ram, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and Sita, portrayed by Sai Pallavi. The song was released on September 14, coinciding with the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ramayana First Song Jai Jai Ram Unveiled

The song focuses on the bond between Ram and Sita, taking audiences through their journey together. Among the highlights are glimpses of their wedding, while the visuals also capture moments of Ram and Sita being worshipped by devotees. The serene imagery, combined with the song’s devotional tone, gives audiences a glimpse into the film’s larger visual and emotional world.

Check it out:

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Composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by renowned poet and writer Kumar Vishwas, Jai Jai Ram features the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The track brings together the celebrated musical talents for a devotional number that adds an emotional layer to the film’s promotional campaign.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Helmed by Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2027.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

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Cast

Apart from Ranbir, Sai and Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 also features Rakul Preet Singh, Ravie Dubey, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Sheeba Chaddha

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