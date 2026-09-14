Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor As Ram Gently Adorns Sai Pallavi's Sita With A Flower In Siya Ram Poster Ahead Of Song Release

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Siya Ram Poster From Ramayana Unveiled | Photo Via Instagram

Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, the makers began the musical journey of the much-awaited film by unveiling the first poster of Siya Ram, ahead of the release of the song Jai Jai Ram.

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Siya Ram Poster From Ramayana Unveiled

The poster features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita in a serene forest setting. Seated together beside a flowing river, Ram is seen gently placing a flower in Sita’s hair, capturing a tender and peaceful moment between the divine couple. Dressed in traditional attire, the actors beautifully embody the grace, simplicity and divinity associated with Siya Ram.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Celebrating the timeless bond of Siya Ram."

Check it out:

The poster offers a glimpse into the emotional and soulful world of Ramayana, while setting the tone for the film’s musical journey. The makers are expected to present the timeless story of Ram and Sita through a grand yet deeply emotional cinematic experience.

About Jai Jai Ram

Jai Jai Ram has been composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics have been penned by renowned poet and writer Dr Kumar Vishwas. The song is expected to further bring alive the devotion and emotional essence of the story.

Cast

Apart from Ranbir, Sai and Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 also features Rakul Preet Singh, Ravie Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Sheeba Chaddha.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Helmed by Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2027.