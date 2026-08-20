Astrologer Predicts Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Will Face Criticism But Perform 'Very Well' At The Box Office

Astrologer and tarot card reader Rini Subberwal shared her prediction about Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana, saying she expects the much-awaited project to perform well at the box office if it releases after October.

Rini made the prediction during her appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast. While discussing Ramayana , she said it could receive considerable attention from audiences but may also face criticism, particularly because viewers are likely to compare it with earlier portrayals of the epic.

Speaking about the film’s prospects, Rini said, "Ramayana is going to do very well if it releases around October. I don't know when it is releasing. There will also be a lot of criticism because people will start comparing it. They should not compare it; they should look at the movie from a creative aspect. It is a film that has been made, and it should be viewed in that way. People normally say, 'How can he play Ram? He has eaten non-vegetarian food.' But that is not how it works."

Rini further predicted that the film would have a strong theatrical run and reiterated that its release timing could be important.

She said, "This movie is going to do very well. It will also do well at the box office. It should just be released after October."

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita. The film has generated considerable interest because of its scale and the star cast. While Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lakshman, Sunny Deol will play Hanuman and Yash will be seen as Ravana. Actress Rakul Preet Singh will play Surpanakha. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chadha, and others.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2027.