Tarot Reader Claims A-List Actor 'Made Out' With Teddy Bear That Had Soul Inside It: 'Some Things Were Not Normal With Him'

Tarot card reader and astrologer Rini Subberwal recalled an unusual incident involving an unnamed A-list actor, claiming that the celebrity struggled with commitment and was living a lonely life. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, she described a bizarre experience at the actor’s home but chose not to reveal his identity.

According to Rini, the actor had approached her and invited her to his house. She said she immediately felt that something about the situation was unusual. While sitting in the actor’s room for meditation, she noticed a large teddy bear and claimed she sensed unusual vibrations around it.

Recalling the incident, Rini said, "I went to the house of an A-lister whom everyone in the industry knows after he approached me. I sensed that some things were not normal with him. In his room, I saw a huge teddy bear. I sat there for meditation, and I felt that there was a problem with the vibrations. I got up after five or six minutes and asked the actor, 'Do you make out with the teddy bear?' He was shocked and asked how I could say that. I told him to tell me the truth because I had realised that there was a soul inside the teddy bear."

An astrologer revealed that she was invited by a lister bollywood superstar and there she saw that superstar making out with a teddy 😳



Her all the words suggest that's its definitely salman khan??



" The superstar is alone and unmarried at 60 coz he had commitment phobia bcz of… pic.twitter.com/A6v8fKEEV6 — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) August 19, 2026

Rini further claimed that the actor was single and did not have a relationship at the time. She said she questioned why he had not considered marriage if he wanted physical intimacy. According to her, the actor replied, "I have commitment phobia."

She also acknowledged that people who do not believe in such experiences might find the story difficult to accept, but it's a fact.

Rini then made another unusual claim about the teddy bear. According to her, she later learned that the actor had started making out with the teddy bear on an amavasya, or new moon, after a woman had died that same day.

Explaining her interpretation of the incident, she said, "Then I found out that on the day of amavasya, he started making out with the teddy bear. A woman had died that same day, and when a soul leaves the body, it looks for an object like this. At that time, if someone's aura is low or sensitive, such energies are attracted towards them. So, the soul had already entered the teddy bear and was not ready to leave."

Rini claimed that she became concerned about the actor’s situation and feared that he might make fun of her if she could not help him. She recalled, "Then I felt that if I didn't give him a solution here, he would go around the entire industry and make fun of me. I then explained to him that if he did not come out of this situation, he would not be alive six months later. Then he allowed me to treat him."

Rini did not identify the actor during the podcast, and her claims about spirits, auras and supernatural energies were presented as her personal beliefs and interpretation of the incident.