Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Astrologer Claims Kangana Ranaut's Film Career Will Get On Right Track After October 2026; Also Predicts Her Wedding

Astrologer Predicts Kangana Ranaut's Film Career | YouTube

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut will next be seen on the big screen in the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is slated to release on June 12, 2026. The trailer of the film was released at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, and it has received a good response from the audience.

An astrologer named Prashanth Kini on Wednesday took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a prediction about Kangana's film career. He tweeted that the actress's film career will be on the right track after October 2026.

Kini wrote, "Kangna Ranaut's film career will be on the right track after October 2026.... From October 2026 to December 2028, her time is very good.... She has kalasarpa dosh... she should visit Kukke Subramanya Temple, which is located in Karnataka, and perform kalasarpa dosh pooja... Right now she is under Astam Shani period.... She shall visit Shani temples on Saturdays and perform Shani shanti havan.... (sic)."

Kangna Ranauts film career will be on right track after October 2026 ....

From October 2026 to December 2028 her time is very good....

She has kalasarpa dosh... she should visit Kukke Subramanya Temple which is located in Karnataka and perform kalasarpa dosh Pooja...

Right now… — Prashanth Kini (@AstroPrashanth9) June 3, 2026

Kangana Ranaut's Marriage Prediction

The astrologer also predicted her wedding and wrote, "She may get married between October 2026 and November 2027.... (sic)."

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Clash

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be clashing at the box office with three other films: Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Governor, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. So, it is a four-way clash at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut Movies

Kangana's last few films, such as Emergency, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Dhaakad, and others, failed to make a mark at the box office. Her fans are excited to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. So, let's wait and watch what response the movie will get at the box office.

Meanwhile, the actress has also started shooting for Queen 2, a sequel to her 2014 superhit film Queen, and the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie.