'I Won't Marry...': Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On 'Secret Wedding' Buzz After Mangalsutra & Sindoor Appearance In Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘secret wedding’ rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took fans by surprise after she was spotted wearing a mangalsutra and sindoor in Mumbai on Thursday (May 21) evening. Soon after, speculation began that the actress might have tied the knot secretly away from the spotlight. She was also seen sporting a bindi, green bangles, and sunglasses as she made her way from the building to her car with her security personnel.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'Secret Wedding’ Rumours

Amid the growing speculation, Kangana finally addressed the buzz around her ‘secret wedding’ rumours, clarifying that she has not gotten married and that the look was for a shoot.

'What Is The Big Deal About Married Woman Look?'

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Kangana stated that she has been receiving phone calls ever since her 'secret wedding' rumours started making headlines.

She wrote, "I am filming in and around the city every single day, some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won't marry secretly I promise."

Photo Via Instagram story/@kanganaranaut

Work Front

The actress will be seen next in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, which tells the story of hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and is set to release in theatres on June 12.

The film is set to release on June 12, clashing with Diljit Dosanjh starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imitiaz Ali, starring Vedang Raina and Sharvari in the lead.

Next, she has a thriller with R. Madhavan and Queen 2.