'Indian Society Is Notorious For Abandoning Daughters': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar's Dowry Death Cases

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted strongly to the recent deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar, two young women whose tragic cases sparked a nationwide debate around dowry harassment and violence against married women.

The deaths have shocked the country over the past few days. Twisha Sharma was reportedly found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, while another woman, Deepika Nagar, allegedly died after falling from the balcony of her residence. In both cases, the families of the women have accused their respective in-laws of dowry harassment.

The incidents have also triggered outrage on social media, with many demanding stricter action against dowry-related crimes and stronger support systems for women facing abuse after marriage.

Reacting to the heartbreaking cases, Kangana took to her Instagram story on Tuesday and shared a lengthy message encouraging women to prioritise financial independence and self-reliance before marriage.

“So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day, many of these young educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married,” she wrote.

The actress and BJP MP further urged women to focus on building their careers and identities first.

“My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than any anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent, please you have to be your own hero no one is coming to save you, what you do and who you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want don't listen to anyone.”

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to investigate both incidents.

On the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. Inspired by true events, the film tells the story of hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is set to release in theatres on June 12.

Next, she has a thriller with R Madhavan and Queen 2 in the pipeline.