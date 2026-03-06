Astrology Predictions For Aamir Khan In 2026: Controversy, Challenges, Obstacles & Setbacks Predicted

Aamir Hussain Khan was born on March 14, 1965 at 6.15 am at Mumbai. He is an Indian actor, filmmaker, and television personality who works in Hindi films. He is referred to as "Mr. Perfectionist" in the media, through his career spanning over 30 years, Khan has established himself as one of the most notable actors of Indian cinema. Khan

After a break from the big screen, Aamir is returning with multiple exciting projects that are already creating a buzz in the industry. He is said to come out with several films in 2026 and 2027 after a somewhat success in Sitare Zameen Par released in June 2025. The films expected to release in 2026 are Lahore 1947 and Ek Din. We will see how his stars are going to unfold in the coming years especially when his several films are going to be released after a long gap.

He is born with Aquarius ascendant with a strong Saturn in his ascendant which is in its own sign. His current dasa from September 2019 is of Moon which is placed in its own sign in Cancer in the 6th house in the Pushya nakshatra ruled by Saturn. Moon dasa will last till September 2029. Within the Moon dasa is the antar dasa of Mercury from July 2025 to December 2026. In the month of April 2026, the transit Rahu which is transiting in Aquarius will exactly move at the same degree as the Moon at 13.30 deg. So, during the month of April/May 2026 he will face setbacks in his endeavour and his health also can get affected. He could also get into some litigation during the month of April/May 2026. Further, his antar dasa Mercury is placed in the sign of Pisces in the 2nd house is debilitated and also is similarly afflicted in the navamsa chart too. His film “Lahore 1947” is slated to be released in 2026 though the exact date of the release is not announced yet. However, his another film Ek Din in which his Son, Junaid Khan is acting is going to be released in theatres on May 1, 2026. Since the antar dasa of Mercury is afflicted, he will face obstacles in release of this film. He can during this period he will get into controversy. Since Mercury is in the 2nd house of throat, signifying singers, there can be controversy in the songs related to his films or the songs will not be well accepted. In addition to this another film Ragini 3 is also expected to be released in 2026.

In fact, all the films will not do so well till December 2026. After the antar dasa of Mercury, it will be the antar dasa of Ketu in the dasa of Moon from December 2026 to July 2027. Ketu is in the 10th house aspected by Mars which is retrograde. Mars is aspected by Jupiter lord of 2 and 11. The aspect of Mars on Ketu who in turn is aspected by Jupiter will be beneficial for his name and fame. His upcoming films in 2027 will do very well. So, based on the analysis, the period of 2026 will not be good. It is during this period his Son, Junaid Khan’s film is also expected to be released. As far as 2027 is concerned all his films will do well. The next period of Moon/Venus from July 2027 to March 2029 will also be excellent.

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)