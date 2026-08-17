'Was Conscious Decision': Ramayana Designers REACT To Criticism Over 'Modernised' Costumes Of Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi & Sai Pallavi's Sita

Ramayana Designers Defend Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta's Costumes | Photo Via YouTube

Ramayana has been generating considerable buzz ever since the release of its trailer. While the film has created excitement among fans, the costumes of several characters, including Sai Pallavi’s Sita and Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi, have also faced criticism online. Some social media users have even compared the looks to those seen in television soaps.

Amid the criticism, Ramayana costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula have opened up about their creative choices and explained the thought process behind the film’s costumes.

Ramayana Designers Defend Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta's Costumes

The designer duo said their approach was influenced by the film’s intended global reach and the need to present Ramayana as an Indian epic to audiences around the world. Speaking to NDTV, Harpreet explained that the team wanted the characters to be instantly recognisable as part of an Indian epic. He revealed that multiple versions were considered before they finalised the looks.

He said, "It wasn’t designed in isolation, it was done cohesively with the director on board, and then we came to a conclusion about the look of Sita."

'There Is Perplexity In The Whole Situation'

Rimple also addressed the criticism surrounding Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi costume, particularly the combination of a green blouse with a dark maroon saree. "What people don’t understand is that, the scene where she is banishing Lord Ram, there is a perplexity in the whole situation. There is a complexity as a mother,” she explained.

According to Rimple, the green blouse was chosen to represent Mother Earth, while the dark oxblood or maroon saree was intended to reflect the emotional complexity of Kaikeyi’s situation.

She also revealed that the colours used in the costumes were created using vegetable and natural dyes.

'Chose Faith Over Authenicity'

Harpreet further explained that the designers consciously 'chose faith over authenticity' while developing the costumes. He said they considered how Indians have traditionally seen and worshipped Lord Ram and Sita through calendars, temples and pre-modern artwork.

Speaking about Sai's Sita, Harpreet said there are different interpretations of Ramayana iconography across India, particularly between the North and South. The designers therefore wanted to create a more universal silhouette for the character.

Helmed by Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2027