Yash Clarifies Ramayana's ₹4,000 Crore Budget: 'That's A Misconception, It Covers Both Parts'

File photo of Yash | ANI

Actor Yash addressed the much-discussed Rs 4,000 crore budget of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana, clarifying that the figure is not the production cost of the first instalment alone. According to the actor and co-producer, the amount covers both parts of the epic as well as their global release and promotional expenses.

The reported budget has made Ramayana one of the most ambitious and expensive Indian film projects. Producer Namit Malhotra had earlier put the film's budget at $500 million, which translates to around Rs 4,000 crore. The figure led to discussions within trade circles about whether such a huge investment could be recovered at the box office.

Speaking about the budget during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash said the number has often been misunderstood and explained what it actually includes.

He said, “That is a misconception, so let me clarify it to everyone. Rs 4,000 crore is the budget for the two-part film, including release and promotion. It is the same as Hollywood. Our partner (Namit) said this after including all that. Wahan ka maths waisa hi hota hai (The maths there is like this). A budget equal to the film, or sometimes more, they spend on promotion because it is global. But the revenue is global too.”

Yash also spoke about the larger vision behind Ramayana and why he believes significant investment is required to take Indian cinema beyond the domestic market.

“Cinema is a soft power. All of us have to work really hard towards it. Whatever happens, we will work hard and do our job properly. If not today, then tomorrow we’ll make it happen. If we don’t, someone else will -, but it should happen. That is what I feel. Both Ramayana and Toxic are attempts to position Indian cinema as global films,” he added.

In Ramayana, Yash will play Ravana, while Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. Yash is also attached to the project as a co-producer alongside Namit Malhotra.

The film features an extensive ensemble cast, including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor. Ramayana Part One is scheduled to release worldwide on November 6, ahead of Diwali.

Before Ramayana, Yash will appear in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic-A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The gangster drama also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 26.