'It Felt Like Hanging Out With Friends': On Independence Day 2026, Ramayana Actor Kunal Kapoor Recollects His Experience Of Shooting Rang De Basanti | FPJ Exclusive | File Pic

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor is etched forever in our minds for his fiery portrayal of Aslam Khan and freedom fighter Ashfaqulla Khan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s blockbuster Rang De Basanti (2006). The film, its performances and chartbuster songs are remembered with a lot of fondness even after so many years. Today, as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, Kunal reminisces about his memories from the cult classic. Opening up about the time he filmed it and his memories while shooting it, Kunal shared, “Rang De Basanti didn’t feel like a film while we were making it. It felt like hanging out with friends, making something you really enjoy and believe in. Nobody knew it would still resonate so much, 20 years later.”

Kunal’s character in the film stood out for his quiet rebellious nature. Despite having heavyweight performers like Aamir Khan in the same frame, he made a mark. When asked what element of his role and the film stayed with him even after all these years, he revealed, “What stayed with me wasn’t the anger or rebelliousness. It was the idea that the country isn’t something you inherit, it’s something you’re responsible for. That’s aged well.”

When asked about his Independence Day plans, he said, “No grand plans this year. There’s a flag hoisting in the complex, which is always lovely. Family in the day, back at work by evening.”

On a parting note, the actor revealed what independence means to him. “Independence to me is doing what you believe in, even when you’re not sure how it’ll be received. Not just as a country but also as a person. To be able to live in a way that’s most authentic to you,” he concluded.