Ramayana Part 1 To End With Sunny Deol's Entry As Lord Hanuman: Report

Sunny Deol Will Be Seen As Lord Hanuman In Ramayana | YouTube / Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, and many actors will be seen playing supporting but very pivotal roles in the movie. One actor that everyone is looking forward to watching in Ramayana is Sunny Deol. He will be portraying the character of Lord Hanuman in the movie, and now, according to a report, Ramayana Part 1 will end with his appearance.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sunny will appear in the film towards the very end. A source told the portal, "It could either be the final scene before the end credits roll or be presented as a mid-credit or post-credit sequence."

The source further said that the idea is to end the film with a 'massive high', just like Baahubali. The SS Rajamouli directorial ended with curiosity about ‘Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’.

"So, the makers of Ramayana are hoping that the introduction of Lord Hanuman at the end of Part 1 will create a frenzy in cinemas and leave audiences eagerly waiting for the sequel," added the source.

CinemaCon Glimpse

The report also states that at an exclusive presentation of Ramayana at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, USA, in April this year, a few people also got to watch a glimpse of Sunny as Lord Hanuman.

An industry insider revealed that the Gadar actor is seen in a never-before-seen avatar, and the makers have taken the right decision to keep his look under wraps.

Ramayana Part 1 Trailer

The trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was released last month, and it received a good response. Yash's performance as Raavana and the VFX were praised a lot. However, a few netizens questioned Ranbir and Sai's casting as Lord Ram and Mata Sita.

However, everyone is waiting to experience the movie on the big screens this Diwali.