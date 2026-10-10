Ramayana: Navratri Event Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Starrer In Maharashtra's Ramtek Postponed

Ramayana Event In Ramtek Postponed | Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravie Dubey-starrer Ramayana Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release during Diwali this year, and the promotions have started. Reportedly, a song from the film was supposed to be launched on October 11, 2026, the first day of Navratri, at a grand event in Ramtek, Maharashtra. But the event has been postponed. According to reports, Ranbir, Sai, and Ravie were supposed to attend the event.

The confirmation about the event postponement was given by MLA Ashish Jaiswal on Instagram. He shared a video in which he revealed that the event has been postponed. Jaiswal captioned the video, "We would like to inform all of you that the grand interaction program with the entire team of the film ‘Ramayana’, which was to be organized at Ramtek on 11th October 2026, has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. Actor Ranbir Kapoor, actress Sai Pallavi and the cast of the film were to participate in this program. The purpose of this program was to highlight the importance of the land of Ramtek, which was sanctified by the touch of the feet of Lord Shri Ramchandra (sic)."

He further revealed that Maharashtra is currently facing a severe drought, and helping the farmers is their top priority. So, they had discussed it with the film's team, who had shown their willingness to help the farmers. Jaiswal also thanked all the social media influencers who had promoted the event.

Ramayana Song Launch

While it is confirmed that the event has been cancelled, we wonder if the song will be launched online or if it will be released on some other day. The makers have not yet shared any update about it.

Ramayana Part 1 Release Date

Meanwhile, the makers have not yet officially announced the exact release date of the film. While Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release during the Diwali weekend, reportedly, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will hit the big screens three days before Diwali, on November 5, and there will be paid previews on November 4, 2026.