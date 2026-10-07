'Doesn't Look Good', 'Beard Looks Fake': Ramayana Makers Unveil Arun Govil's Poster As King Dashrath, Netizens Are Not Impressed

Ramayana Makers Unveil Arun Govil's Poster As King Dashrath | X (Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The makers have already released a teaser and a song of the film, and on Wednesday, they unveiled a character poster of veteran actor Arun Govil, who will portray the role of King Dashrath in the movie. The official X handle of the movie tweeted, "He once brought Ram to life for a generation. Now, he returns to the world of Ramayana as the King of Ayodhya. Arun Govil as King Dashrath (sic)."

For the uninitiated, Govil played the role of Lord Ram in TV show Ramayan, which was released in 1987. Check out the poster below...

He once brought Ram to life for a generation. Now, he returns to the world of Ramayana as the King of Ayodhya. Arun Govil as King Dashrath. 👑 https://t.co/q5wHKNtXMg — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 7, 2026

Netizens React To Arun Govil's Poster

Well, netizens are not much happy with the poster. A netizen tweeted, "That beard is too artificial and dosen't look good.. He was the only negative in that trailer. Waiting for Rama, Ravana, Jadayu, Parashuram posters (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "It's Done Ramayana wtf is this poster it's look so bad it's look like studio lighting worse than serial (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "The last two posters were best. But with this one i think the head of Dasratha ji looking odd. It seems like the head is placed in the body and do not give any natural view. i would rate the poster 7.5 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 will hit the big screens during Diwali this year, and part 2 is slated to release on the festival next year. Meanwhile, the makers have not yet officially announced the exact release date of Ramayana Part 1.

According to a recent report in Pinkvilla, the movie will release on November 5, but the paid previews will happen on November 4.