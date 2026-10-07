Fans Can Watch Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash's Ramayana Part 1 A Day Before Release? Here's What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Part 1 is set to offer fans an early chance to watch the highly anticipated film. While the official theatrical release is expected during Diwali, reports suggest that the film will have paid previews a day before its official opening.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to have paid previews in India on Wednesday (November 4), while its official release date will be Thursday (November 5). This means fans can watch the film a day earlier by booking tickets for the paid preview shows.

The development comes days after Bollywood Hungama reported that the film would release on November 5. The paid previews will allow the makers to begin screenings on November 4, giving audiences an early look at the film ahead of its official opening day.

Why Is Ramayana Part 1 Releasing With Paid Previews?

The decision is reportedly linked to the film's international release schedule. The makers are planning to release the film on Thursday in several overseas markets, which is a standard release day in many territories. Having paid previews in India on Wednesday would allow the film to align more closely with its international rollout.

The pre-Diwali period has traditionally been considered a challenging phase for theatrical releases. However, the report suggests that the makers are not viewing the period as the same limitation it once was, especially given the massive anticipation surrounding Ramayana Part 1.

The report further stated that, internationally, the film is expected to follow the standard release day in most territories. North America will have paid previews on Wednesday followed by the official release on Thursday. The UK is currently scheduled for a Friday release, although this could potentially shift to Thursday or Wednesday.

Release dates for East Asian markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, are yet to be confirmed. Some of these territories could potentially get a day-and-date release, while others may see the film arrive later.

More About Ramayana Part 1

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash in a key role. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol and several other actors.

The film will be distributed by Dharma in India and Sony Pictures in international markets.

Last month, the makers hosted an event attended by American YouTuber MrBeast. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari were also present at the event.

Ramayana Part 1 Trailer And Song

The trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was released a few weeks ago and received mixed-to-positive reactions. While Yash and Sai Pallavi's performances were widely appreciated, Ranbir's casting as Lord Ram became a topic of discussion among netizens. Despite the debate, the actor's fans are eagerly awaiting his performance.

The makers later released the song Jai Jai Ram, which also received a positive response. The visuals of the song, in particular, caught the attention of viewers.