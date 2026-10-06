Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Team Behind 'Negative Marketing' Of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha? Producer Makes BIG Revelations

Ramayana Team Behind 'Negative Marketing'? Producer Prakash Mahobiya Makes Claim | Photo Via YouTube

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, the mythological film based on the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, released in cinemas on September 25 but failed to make a strong impact at the box office. Amid its underwhelming theatrical run, producer Prakash Mahobiya has alleged that the film was affected by a negative campaign and revealed plans to re-release it in theaters.

Ramayana Team Accused Of 'Paid Negative Marketing' By Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Producer

Mahobiya, a first-time producer, has alleged that negative publicity surrounding the film was circulated through YouTubers, influencers and other online platforms. He said, "From what we have been told, there are other movies on the same subject coming in, the big-budget film. As far as we know, a lot of negative marketing opportunities have been given to YouTubers, influencers and other people. They are spreading wrong information and asking people not to watch our film."

"It was negative marketing throughout. We never got a chance to reach our audience. The ones who watched our film really enjoyed it. But if they never got to see it, how will they even have an opinion?" Mahobiya told India Today.

When asked whether he was specifically accusing the team behind Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana of being involved, Mahobiya stopped short of making a direct accusation. “I don’t know for sure, but that’s what we are being told,” he said.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Was Announced Before Ramayana

Mahobiya also claimed that his project had been announced before Ranbir's Ramayana. According to him, his team had already started shooting by the time the other project was announced and was preparing for a theatrical release.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha To Re-Release In Theatres

Despite the film’s box-office performance, Mahobiya said that the team is planning a re-release, although a new release date has not yet been finalised.

The producer said his team collected audience feedback from parts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and claimed that viewers who watched the film responded positively. He added that there are currently no plans for reshoots and that the film is expected to return largely in its existing form.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha starred Dev Sharma as Lord Ram, Anjali Arora as Sita and Rajneish Duggal in key roles. As of now, the makers of Ramayana have not publicly responded to Mahobiya’s allegations.