Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Makers React To Viral Photo Of Actor Wearing Spectacles: 'Watch The Film Then Judge'

The makers of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki have responded to a viral image that sparked criticism on social media. For those unversed, the image appears to show a member of the Vanar Sena wearing spectacles, with several posts and memes claiming that the visual is from the film. However, the makers have clarified that the viral image is not a frame from the theatrical release.

According to the team, it is promotional artwork that has been circulated online as though it were an actual scene from the movie. The makers challenged those sharing the image to provide evidence that the visual appears in the film.

“If this visual is actually present in the film, share one genuine screenshot photographed inside a theatre, or give us the exact scene and time code where a vanar is shown wearing spectacles. We will respond publicly. But a promotional image being repeatedly circulated as though it is a scene from the movie is misleading,” the makers said in a statement.

The team also said it plans to share footage from the theatrical version along with some of the claims circulating online. The makers said this will allow viewers to compare the promotional images being shared on social media with what is actually shown in the finished film.

Director Abhishek Singh said the team accepts that films can be criticised, but believes the criticism should be based on the movie that audiences have actually seen.

“Criticism is part of filmmaking, and nobody associated with our film expects that every person must have the same opinion. But criticism should be about the film people have actually watched. When promotional artwork, edited images or isolated material begins circulating as proof of something supposedly happening inside the movie, then, as filmmakers, we have a right to place the actual footage before the audience. Our request is very simple: watch the film and then judge us," he said.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki is currently running in theatres.