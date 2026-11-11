Oscars 2027: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Submitted For Consideration At The Academy Awards? Here's What We Know

Ramayana In Oscars 2027? | YouTube

Marathi film Gondhal is India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. But one more Indian movie might compete at the Oscars 2027. We are talking about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The movie was released on November 5, 2026, and in six days, it has minted Rs. 440.45 crore net in India.

According to a report in NDTV, the makers of Ramayana have submitted the film for consideration at the Oscars 2027. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial has been submitted independently by the makers, and it is not India's official entry.

RRR at the Oscars

In 2023, RRR was also submitted to the Oscars independently, while the Gujarati movie Last Film Show (Chhello Show) was India's official entry. SS Rajamouli's film had won the Best Original Song award for the track Naatu Naatu.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Ramayana will get any nominations and later win an award. However, till now, the makers have not officially announced that the movie has been submitted to the Oscars 2027.

Ramayana box office collection

Ramayana has collected Rs. 440.45 crore net in India, and the gross collection is Rs. 526.50 crore. Meanwhile, internationally, the film has earned Rs. 297 crore gross, taking the six-day gross total to Rs. 823.50 crore.

The film took a decent opening at the box office, and even the collections during the extended weekend were just good. But finally, Monday onwards, the movie showed a fantastic jump at the box office. However, it will be interesting to see how Ramayana will collect in the coming days.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana, which is a two-part franchise film, is made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. Part 1's budget is reportedly Rs. 2000 crore. So, it surely needs to perform well at the box office further.