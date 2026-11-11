Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor's Film Sees Slight Dip After Monday's Big Jump, Earns ₹94 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 2,000 Crore Film Earns Rs 823 Crore Worldwide | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, witnessed a slight dip in box office collections on Day 6 after recording a strong jump on its first Monday. The film also features Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta, among others.

Ramayana Box Office Day 6

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 94.10 crore net in India on Day 6 across 24,344 shows, registering a 12.5% decline compared to Day 5's Rs 107.50 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs 76 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 7.75 crore, Telugu at Rs 4 crore, Tamil at Rs 3.60 crore and Malayalam at Rs 2.75 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 440.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 526.50 crore. Overseas, Ramayana earned Rs 35 crore on Day 6, taking its overseas gross to Rs 297 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive Rs 823.50 crore.

Ramayana Budget

Reportedly made on an enormous budget of approximately Rs 2,000 crore for Part 1, Ramayana has made a promising start. Ramayana still has a considerable distance to cover before becoming profitable. Its upcoming box office performance will be crucial.

Ramayana Review

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "It is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

It further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."