'Deeply Upset And Disappointed': Mahabharat Actor Nitish Bharadwaj Criticises Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana After Predicting Oscar Win

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, strongly criticised Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana after watching the film. Interestingly, the veteran actor had earlier praised the project following the release of its trailer and even predicted that it had a '100 per cent' chance of winning an Oscar for Best Foreign Film. However, his opinion appears to have changed after watching the final product.

In a strongly worded note shared on Instagram, on Tuesday (November 10), Nitish said the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally, alleging that it misrepresents India's history, heritage and spiritual values.

Nitish Bharadwaj Explains Why He Disapproves Of Ramayana

In his Instagram post, Nitish emphasised that the Ramayan is not merely a story but an important part of India's civilisational and spiritual consciousness.

He expressed disappointment over the film's portrayal of Ravana, arguing that it changes the moral framework of the epic.

"By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avataar," he mentioned.

Nitish also clarified that his initial appreciation of the film was no longer the same after watching it. Expressing his disappointment, he wrote, "I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya."

He further stressed that India's cultural legacy deserves to be represented responsibly and questioned whether the film should represent the country on an international platform.

"This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat's history, heritage and core spiritual values," he added.

Who Plays What In Ramayana: Part 1?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, while Arun Govil essays King Dashratha. Indira Krishna portrays Kaushalya, and Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi. Sheeba Chadha is seen as Manthara.

The ensemble cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the film has recorded a strong performance at the box office. Ramayana: Part 1 has collected over Rs 350 crore in India and crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.