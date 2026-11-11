'Kick In The Crotches Of Bollywoodians...': Ram Gopal Varma Watches Ramayana For Second Time, Shares Long Post Praising Makers, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash

After Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge earlier this year, now Ram Gopal Varma can't stop praising Ramayana Part 1. On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to X (Twitter) to share a long post in which he defended the film against the negative reviews it has received and revealed that he watched the movie for the second time. RGV also once again praised the makers, Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, and other team members of the film.
RGV defends Ramayana against criticism
RGV tweeted, "Watched #Ramayana for the 2nd time and incidentally I am an atheist and so this analysis is from a film watcher and not as a ram bhakt While other reviews grudgingly note its scale and then hedge with 'but the soul is missing' or 'music could be better,' etc, what they are missing is that the soul is in the scale and the emotion is in the humongous ambition of all the wonderfully talented people behind the making of this film (sic)."
He wrote that producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have placed the epic on a canvas which makes the greatest Hollywood films look like stage plays. Varma further tweeted, "This is Namit Malhotra’s slap on the faces and a kick in the crotches of Bollywoodians to wake them up from their lazy slumberness to show them what all is possible it there’s a will (sic)."
Ram Gopal Varma praises Ranbir Kapoor and Yash
For Yash's performance, RGV tweeted that the KGF star's act as Ravana is not a performance of the year, but it is the performance of many decades. He also defended people saying that he stole the show and wrote, "His portrayal made Ravana look like the gravitational centre of Rama. In short there’s no Rama without Ravana (sic)."
While defending the reviews that Ranbir had only one expression throughout the film, RGV wrote that the character of Lord Ram is defined by 'what he withholds and not by what he expresses'.
Ram Gopal Varma praises music
The Rangeela director praised the music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer and said that the music composers did not compete with the imagery, but rather flowed with it and did not try to reinvent devotion with their score.
Before and after Ramayana
RGV ended his post by writing, "Ramayana: Part 1 is the opening statement of a new standard for Indian cinema and whatever film will be made after November 5th will now be measured against it, and the only thing which will destroy Ramayana part 1 will be Ramayana part 2 (sic)."