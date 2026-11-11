'Ravana Was Glorified A Lot': Sunil Lahri Criticises Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Ramayana For Missing Important Scenes, Praises VFX - VIDEO

Veteran actor Sunil Lahri, best known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series Ramayan, shared his thoughts on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana . While he appreciated the film’s grand visuals, 'world-class' VFX and performances, he was not entirely impressed with its storytelling.

The actor pointed out that several important scenes were either missing or did not receive enough attention. He also expressed disappointment over the emotional moments and dialogues, saying that the film could have done a better job of capturing the devotional spirit of the epic.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sunil spoke about his experience of watching the film. Praising its scale and visual presentation, he said, "Abhi jo nayi Ramayana release hui hai, isse dekhne ka mujhe avsaar prapt hua. Bahot bade budget ki, bahot hi bhavya picture hai. VFX world class hai.Film ke chitran bahot hi sundar hai, aankhon ko bahot achcha lagta hai. Iss film mein sabhi kalakaron ne, jo bhi unhe role diye gaye, bahot achcha se nibhaay hai, bahot hi dil se nibhaay hai."

He explained his concerns in the video, saying, "Film ke kuch scenes outstanding hai, parantu mere vichar se, film mein kuch sceneon ke upar, jo khas karke emotional scene hai, unn par aur dialogue par dhyan nahi diya gaya."

He added, "Kuch scenes hai hi nahi, jaise ki Parasuram wala scene mujhe kamzor laga, Ahalya wala scene hai hi nahi. Surpanakha ka jo Ram ji se vartalaap hai, usme jis hisaab se Surpanakha Ram ji ko sambodhit karti hai woh bhi accha nahi laga."

The actor further explained that several portions of the film lacked the spiritual feeling and divine atmosphere that audiences associate with the Ramayana. He felt that the film focused more on power and grandeur than devotion.

Sharing his overall assessment, Sunil said, "Aise kayi aur sceneshai, jo kamzor hai, jin mein bhakti bhaav aur divyata kam lagti hai. Yeh film,mere vichar se, shakti pradhan zyada hai aur bhakti Pradhan kam. Aap log dekhiye apne vichar sanjha kijiye."

In the caption, he also criticised the makers for glorifying Ravana, played by yash. He wrote, "Watched the new Ramayan, it was a mixed experience, divinity and devotion were not visible, many important scenes are missing, in many scenes the conversation was not dignified which should be there in such a film, the character of Ravana was glorified a lot."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, while Arun Govil essays the role of King Dashratha. Indira Krishna appears as Kaushalya, Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha plays Manthara.

The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.

Despite receiving mixed reactions from some viewers, the film has reportedly performed strongly at the box office. The second part is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2028.