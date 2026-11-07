Ramayana: Elderly Woman's Adorable Reaction While Watching Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Starrer Goes Viral - Watch Video

Video Of Elderly Woman Cutely Smiling While Watching Ramayana Goes Viral | X / YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has surely got the family audience back to the theatres. The film has received mostly positive reviews from the audience, and while the box office collection has been decent, a video of an elderly woman enjoying the film has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the elderly woman is seen enjoying one of the South-dubbed versions of Ramayana, wearing 3D glasses and watching it while comfortably sitting on a recliner seat. She is seen smiling adorably, and that's why the video has grabbed everyone's attention.

Watch the video below...

Grandma is enjoying each and every second of #Ramayana 🥹❤️ https://t.co/8HscYdTmOG — Karim ~ ARR❤️ (@arr_karim) November 7, 2026

Netizens react to Ramayana theatre viral video

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "The innocent expressions on Dadi Maa’s face are the real treasure of #Ramayana. They are worth far more than any box-office collection or money to me. #RanbirKapoor — You have become a godly figure in the eyes of these beautiful souls (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "This type of moments make movies more memorable... You achieved it guys @malhotra_namit @niteshtiwari22 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "The JODI of Ram and Sita will touch the hearts of every family. Just look at the happiness on Grandma's face #Ramayana (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

It is clearly one of the cutest reactions to Ramayana!

Ramayana box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana, on day one, collected Rs. 64.85 crore, and on day two, it earned Rs. 48.05 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 112.90 crore net in India. On its day three, Saturday, the film is expected to show a good jump at the box office.

Ramayana review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."