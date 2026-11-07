Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi Starrer To Show Jump On Saturday After Friday Drop

Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, was released on Thursday. It took a strictly decent opening at the box office and collected Rs. 64.85 crore net in India. As expected, on Friday, the movie showed a drop in numbers and earned Rs. 48.05 crore net, taking the two-day total to Rs. 112.90 crore net. Now, all eyes are on the film's weekend collection.

Ramayana day 3 box office prediction

As per early estimates, after the Friday drop, we can expect Ramayana to show a jump at the box office on Saturday. The movie might earn around Rs. 65-75 crore at the box office on its third day, which would be a good amount. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

Ramayana, in two days, earned Rs. 95.25 crore gross overseas, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs. 230.05 crore gross.

Ramayana Part 1 budget

Ramayana is a two-part franchise film, and it is made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. So, the budget of Part 1 can be considered Rs. 2000 crore. If we look at the collection right now, it is strictly decent. The movie surely needs to show a good jump during the weekend and continue to perform well at the box office during the coming days.

For now, we can expect that during the first extended weekend, it might cross the Rs. 500 crore mark at the box office with its worldwide gross collection. However, let's wait and watch!

Ramayana review

Ramayana has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."