Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana has been performing decently at the box office. The film showed a huge drop on its third Friday, but on Saturday and Sunday, there was a jump in numbers, and it performed decently at the box office during its third weekend. However, it is yet to cross the Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the box office with its net collection.

According to Sacnilk, on day 18, Ramayana collected Rs. 35.60 crore net in India, taking the third weekend total to Rs. 79 crore. Till now, the movie has earned Rs. 942.75 crore net at the box office in India, and the gross collection is Rs. 1,126.50 crore.

Ramayana worldwide gross collection

In 18 days, Ramayana has collected Rs. 567 crore gross overseas. So, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 1,693.50 crore.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana Part 1 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2,000 crore. For now, it looks like the movie won't be able to surpass its budget with its net collection, but maybe it might cross the Rs. 2,000 crore mark with its worldwide gross collection.

Looking at the reported budget, we can say that the theatrical business of Ramayana is a bit underwhelming. The movie clearly needs to continue to perform well at the box office in the coming days.

Will Ramayana beat Baahubali 2, Dhurandhar 2, and Pushpa 2?

The top three highest-grossing films till now are Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, Dhurandhar The Revenge, and Pushpa 2 The Rule. The SS Rajamouli directorial had collected Rs. 1,030.42 crore net in India. Ranveer Singh's film had minted Rs. 1,149.30 crore net, and the net collection of the Allu Arjun-starrer was Rs. 1,234.10 crore.

Well, we can expect that maybe Ramayana will cross the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2. But will it beat Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2? Let's wait and watch.