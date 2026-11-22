Yash In Ramayana, Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar And More; Hindi Filmmakers Are Giving Best Songs To Villains |

The adage goes—good girls go to heaven; bad girls go everywhere. On screen, this can be adapted as—the hero embodies good and even gets the girl in the end. But it is the villain who has pure W vibes. The baddie on screen is so celebrated, he gets to sing and dance to the chartbuster.

Ravishing Ravana

Celebrated choreographer, Shiamak Davar who choreographed the Ravana tandav for Yash in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, told the media that he was particularly happy with the tandav number because “it’s an extraordinary creative exploration of power and precision.” He said it combined “rhythm and aggression.” When the song broke, nearly a month ago, on Dussehra (October 20), Davar’s phone rang off the hook, giving him a winning moment. Those witnessing Ramayana on the celluloid are engaging in more passionate discussions on the King of Lanka than other aspects of this mythological feature.

Rehman Dakait stole hearts

Flipperachi’s viral track FA9LA didn’t prove Grammy worthy. However, it earned a Guinness World Record in early 2026 for simultaneously topping four Billboard Arabia charts. Also referred to as the Sher-e-Baloch track, this banger from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar (2025) picturised on Akshaye Khanna, made his screen character, Rehman Dakait a mass favourite. Akshaye was so badly chased by females and filmmakers, that he quickly went into hiding in Alibaug. He refused to come out from there even when he was wooed by big bucks. Coming back to the song, rendered by the Bahraini rapper, Flipperachi, this floor-filler is the note on which 2026 began.

Lord Bobby’s killer moves

Bobby Deol (Abrar Haque) appeared post-interval in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal (2023). And when his mute character stylishly swayed to the track, Jamal kudu, balancing a glass on his head, there was mass hysteria in theatres. In fact, if 2026 started with the Flipperachi rap, then 2024 started with Harshavardhan Rameshwar’s Jamal kudu, which was inspired by the original Iranian Bandari music. Not only this, Bobby was greeted at airports by elderly gentlemen trying to ape his Jamal kudu steps.

Khilji’s craze

When Ranveer Singh danced like a mad man to the Khalibali track rendered by Shivam Pathak in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018), the ground at a Mumbai studio literally shook as if it were heralding an earthquake. Such was the intensity of the dance movements that long after a take, Ranveer sat speechless in his vanity van just trying to get his breath back. And, so blown away was SLB with his antagonist’s performance, that he too was often rendered speechless on set. That Ranveer walked away with all the laurels in Padmaavat is hardly a wonder. Though the film belonged to a female protagonist (played by Deepika Padukone), it was the villain who won multiple awards for his role as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Munni made men go mad

Munni badnaam hui sung by Mamta Sharma along with Aishwarya Nigam from Dabangg (2010) made Malaika Arora, the nation’s craze. The song picturised on Malaika with baddie Sonu Sood and hero, Salman Khan, made item-songs compulsory in all future features. It gave Malla aka apni munni, a new lease of life. So much so that even today, the paparazzi reportedly makes maximum money selling her pictures. As for Sonu, well he got to perfect his villainous image in several big films post Dabangg. But in all fairness, it was Salman’s entry in the stanza of Munni which ultimately brought the house down.

Saif smouldered even more than Bipasha

Sunidhi Chauhan’s smokey vocals in Beedi jalaile made dusky beauty Bipasha Basu’s song in the Bollywood Shakespearean-drama Omkara (2006), the highlight of the film. Baddie, Saif Ali Khan who played Langda Tyagi, was already smoking hot in the film. When his lieutenant Deepak Dobriyal and he join the raucous crowd around Billo Chamanbahar (Bipasha) the rustic dancer, the audience in the heartland was throwing coins on the screen.

R D’s Mehbooba will always remain on top

And while villains and their songs continue to be an integral feature in future movies too, this movement gained momentum with Mehbooba mehbooba sung by the supremo, R D Burman. Picturised on Helen, Jalal Agha and the inimitable Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), this dance-track from Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay (1975) will be a forever super-hit. Amjad, RD and even Jalal are gone. But every time Mehbooba plays, Gabbar remains an unmatched memory.

The villians also justified these dance numbers

Khal Nayak (1993) - Choli ke peeche kya hai – Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit

Agneepath (2012) - Chikni chameli - Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Dutt

Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007) - Aye Ganpat - Vivek Oberoi

Shool (1999) - Main aayi hoon UP Bihar lootne - Sayaji Shinde and Shilpa Shetty

Satya (1998) - Goli maar bheje mein - Manoj Bajpayee

Inkaar (1977) - Mungda mungda - Helen and Amjad Khan

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