Ramayana Day 17 Box Office | YouTube

Ramayana continues to dominate the box office even in its third weekend, achieving another major milestone despite witnessing fluctuations in its daily collections. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological epic has now crossed the Rs 900 crore mark in net collections in India.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 17

According to Sacnilk, the film witnessed a significant jump on Day 17 (Saturday), November 21, collecting an estimated Rs 27.40 crore net across 15,851 shows. This marked a 74% increase compared to its Day 16 collection of Rs 15.75 crore.

Other Languages

Breaking down the Day 17 collections across languages, the Hindi version contributed Rs 20.25 crore from 13,553 shows, followed by Malayalam with Rs 2.75 crore from 838 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 2 crore from 601 shows, while Kannada contributed Rs 1.65 crore from 411 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 75 lakh from 448 shows.

With these numbers, Ramayana's total India gross collection has reached Rs 1,083.70 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 906.90 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 10 crore on Day 17, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 533 crore. This brings its worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 1,616.70 crore.

Ramayana Budget



The two-part cinematic project reportedly carries a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore, with Part One alone estimated at Rs 2,000 crore.

While crossing the Rs 900 crore India net milestone is a significant achievement, the film's theatrical performance will need to sustain its momentum in the coming weeks to approach its reported budget.

Ramayana Part 2 Release Date



Ramayana Part 1 concludes with an announcement confirming the second instalment of the franchise. The sequel was initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2027. However, the makers have now pushed its release by a year, confirming that Ramayana Part 2 will hit the big screens during Diwali 2028.

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