Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman revealed that he dedicated nearly three years to creating the music for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana . The composer also turned down 10 to 12 film projects during this period to fully immerse himself in the world of the mythological epic.

Rahman composed the music for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer alongside renowned German composer Hans Zimmer. Speaking at a press conference at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday (November 22), the musician shared details about the lengthy creative process and revealed that some compositions went through more than a dozen versions before the team finalised them.

"We've been doing ‘Ramayana’ music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have like, 12-13 versions. The ‘Ravana Tandav’ actually had 12-13 versions and then we finally found a version which everybody liked,” Rahman said.

He also spoke about the projects he had to let go of while working on the film. “The process was beautiful. Because of ‘Ramayana’, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I’m proud of it,” he added.

AR Rahman On Balancing Traditional And Modern Music

The music of Ramayana has generated considerable discussion, with tracks such as Ravana Tandav and Mangal Rang receiving both praise and criticism. Speaking about how he chooses projects despite his busy schedule, Rahman said he only takes up work that connects with him creatively.

“I think I enjoy it. I only accept when I really love a project and I enjoy it, it nourishes my artistic sense and my whole team gets excited,” he said.

Goa: AR Rahman opens up about making the music of 'Ramayana', says 'I left 10-12 movies for it' #ARRahman #Ramayana #RamayanaMovie #IndianCinema #Bollywood #FilmMusic #MusicComposer #Goa #Panaji #IFFI2026 https://t.co/kyThohB78K — DD NEWS CHHATTISGARH (@ddnewsraipur) November 22, 2026

The composer also discussed the challenge of combining traditional Indian sounds with contemporary global influences. He admitted that balancing the two can sometimes be difficult, but it is something he enjoys exploring.

“It is terrifying but we have to do it because I love both. I am multicultural in a way. When I was doing traditional music, playing for other people traditionally, I was listening to modern music. So my mindset has got a modern thing and I compartmentalise both. Sometimes I get confused,” he added.

Rahman also spoke about his interest in exploring different musical traditions across India. He said that every region has its own distinct identity, and bringing these influences together is something he enjoys as a composer.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The first instalment stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The film also stars Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chadha, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh among others. Sunny Deol is introduced as Lord Hanuman during the post-credit scene of the first part.