IFFI 2026 Kicks Off With 'Stories Without Borders' Theme | Instagram

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is one of the most prestigious film festivals that takes place in the country. The 57th IFFI has started today (November 20) in Goa, and the closing ceremony will take place on November 28, 2026. The theme of the festival this year is 'Stories Without Borders'.

The festival will screen 159 international films from 86 countries and 76 Indian films, including 9 world premieres, 2 international premieres, 24 Asia premieres, 116 India premieres, and 14 gala premieres. It will open with Paweł Pawlikowski’s Fatherland and close with Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers.

Hindi movies and OTT shows at IFFI

Many popular films will be screened at IFFI 2026. Dhurandhar has been selected as the opening feature film for the Indian Panorama section. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana will feature as the opening film of the festival's BRICS cinema segment.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has entered the International Competition and Indian Panorama. Festival Director Ashutosh Gowariker's film Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan, will be screened as a special presentation.

Meanwhile, web series like Panchayat Season 5 and Pushpak Viman will premiere at the festival.

Ashutosh Gowariker on IFFI 2026 theme

At the press conference on Friday, while talking about the festival's theme, Gowariker said, "The theme for this year's festival is 'Stories Without Borders'. I thought of this theme because of the level of strife across the world right now. Nations are at war, and we all have our own internal problems. So, 'Stories Without Borders' is not just about topographical or geographical. It is also about borders within a family, between two brothers, in caste, religion and every other socio-cultural aspect that we face not only in India but also across the world."

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