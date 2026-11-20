Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 15 | YouTube

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has achieved a major box office milestone. The film also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. After surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the film has earned Rs 1,519 crore within two weeks of its release. However, its box office journey has witnessed a noticeable slowdown.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 15

On Day 15, Ramayana collected Rs 19.35 crore net across 21,437 shows, registering a 16.6% decline compared to Day 14's Rs 23.20 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi version contributed Rs 14 crore from 17,428 shows, while Malayalam earned Rs 1.75 crore, Tamil Rs 1.50 crore, Kannada Rs 1.40 crore and Telugu Rs 70 lakh.

With these collections, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 863.75 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 1,032.15 crore. Overseas, it added Rs 5 crore on Day 15, taking its overseas gross to Rs 515 crore. Consequently, its worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,547.15 crore.

Beats KGF: Chapter 2

In another major box office milestone, Ramayana has surpassed Yash's blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, which had earned Rs 859.70 crore net at the Indian box office. With its India net collection reaching Rs 863.75 crore.

Ramayana Budget

The two-part cinematic project reportedly carries a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore, with Part One alone estimated at Rs 2,000 crore.

Ramayana Part 2 Release Date



Ramayana Part 1 concludes with an announcement confirming the second installment of the franchise. The sequel was initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2027. However, the makers have now pushed its release by a year, confirming that Ramayana Part 2 will hit the big screens during Diwali 2028.

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