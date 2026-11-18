The wait for Panchayat Season 5 is finally over! Prime Video officially announced the streaming release date of the popular comedy-drama series. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, the new season will premiere in December 2026.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the fifth season will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers with an active Prime Video subscription will be able to watch the new episodes on the platform.

Panchayat Season 5: When and Where to Watch?

Panchayat Season 5 will begin streaming on December 3, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series will be available to audiences in India as well as international viewers.

The upcoming season continues the story of Phulera and its much-loved residents, with Sachiv Ji returning alongside the familiar village characters. The makers promise another entertaining mix of comedy, local politics, changing relationships and unexpected developments.

What to Expect From Panchayat Season 5?

The new season promises fresh political drama as Phulera gets a new power centre. With Banrakas stepping into the role of Pradhanpati, questions arise about his plans for the village and whether he can deliver on his promises.

His arrival is expected to bring new rivalries, political challenges and changing equations among the residents. As power shifts in Phulera, viewers can look forward to more village politics, everyday confusion and the understated humour that has made the series popular.

Panchayat Season 5: Cast and Crew

The fifth season brings back the show's popular ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, popularly known as Sachiv Ji. Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak will also reprise their respective roles.

The series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. It has been created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar.

What the Makers Said About Panchayat Season 5

Vijay Koshy, President of The Viral Fever (TVF), spoke about the show's journey and the audience's response to its characters and storytelling.

He shared, “Over the years, Panchayat has become much more than a series for us. The love audiences have shown for Phulera and its people has been overwhelming, reaffirming our belief that the simplest stories, told with honesty and heart, can leave the deepest impact. At the heart of this journey are the many characters, relationships and everyday moments that have made Phulera so special to audiences. With Season 5, we look forward to taking this much-loved ensemble forward, as new challenges, evolving dynamics and unexpected turns bring fresh dimensions to life in the village.”

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