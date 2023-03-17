Ram Charan calls SS Rajamouli ‘beautiful torture’, reveals MM Keeravani had to rehearse his Oscar acceptance speech

Ram Charan | Photo from Instagram

Actor Ram Charan has finally arrived in India with her wife Upasana after attending the prestigious 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The duo landed in Delhi today as they had to attend an event following the film RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu' winning an Oscar in 2023.

Well, the South Star spoke a lot about the movie’s director, SS Rajamouli, who has worked on several blockbuster projects like RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, and others. Surprisingly, he also revealed what the filmmaker did prior to his Oscar win. Scroll down to know more!

SS Rajamouli is lovingly cruel

Well, RRR winning an award for the ‘Best Original Song’ has left all the Indians' heads held high with pride. But, very few might be aware of the efforts that Rajamouli took to shoot this song to perfection.

In the event, Ram Charan disclosed that the filmmaker consistently made extra efforts and forced him and NTR to work hard on the dance steps. Even when they felt that it was easy, he wanted it to be perfect.

He stated, "The song wasn’t that complex, but I and NTR had to match each other’s steps. That’s why I call my director 'beautiful torture’.

MM Keeravani also had to practice his Oscar speech

Besides this, SS Rajamouli revealed that MM Keeravani was asked to practice his Oscar acceptance speech.

Ram Charan revealed, "Rajamouli asked Keeravani to rehearse his acceptance speech to ensure that it gets finished in the allotted time." It is evident that the director wanted everything to come out perfect.

Talking about the film, RRR is a pre-independence drama based in the 1920s. Besides NTR and Charan, it also features Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran. Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and other actors in significant roles This multilingual film was released in March 2022 in 5 different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.