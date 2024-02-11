Rakul Preet Singh Talks About 'Right Partner' Amid Wedding Rumours With Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani

Photo Via Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to become married soon. Reportedly, the duo will get married on February 21 in Goa. Ahead of their wedding, the actress shared the mantra of a long-standing relationship.

Talking to Cosmopolitan India, Rakul said that there is never one mantra. According to her, it is important to be complete with oneself first to be able to complete someone else.

"That’s something that both Jackky [Bhagnani] and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it—the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship," she added.

Further, she said that it is important to have the right partner. Rakul said that ambitious women should be smart enough to take their time and find a partner who understands them and their dreams so that they can share responsibilities. "Men and women can have it all, and women can have a little more," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky are yet to make an official announcement about their wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in 2021.