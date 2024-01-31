Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Change Wedding Venue After PM Narendra Modi's Advice

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members on February 21 in Goa. The couple, originally planned a destination wedding overseas, however, they made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities in India.

A source close to the couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order."

"However, following the call from the Indian PM in December 2023, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India. Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy."

It was earlier reported that Rakul and Jackky have opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding, which will be a two-day affair. The couple's close friends from both the industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members.

The duo is also looking closely over the decor and theme for their wedding and is certain that 'it will be close to who they are as individuals, with everything reflecting their personality.'

Rakul and Jackky recently returned from a vacation in Thailand before they kick-started the preparations for their wedding.

The lovebirds made their relationship public in 2021 by dropping an adorable post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.She will also be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and it is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.