 Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani To Opt For 'No Phone Policy' At Their Two-Day Wedding In Goa: Report
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been in a relationship since 2021.

Updated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani To Opt For 'No Phone Policy' At Their Two-Day Wedding In Goa: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have been in a relationship since 2021, are all set to tie the knot soon. The duo have decided to get married on February 22, 2024. A new report states that Rakul and Jackky have opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding.

According to Hindustan Times, Rakul and Jackky's wedding will mostly be a two affair in Goa. "The intention is to keep it intimate but also not miss out on making memories with family and friends. That’s why close friends from both the industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members," said the report.

The couple are planning to keep their wedding intimate and are thinking of ways to protect their privacy. "They are planning to go for a no phone policy for the guests," added the report.

The duo is also looking closely over the decor and theme for their wedding and is certain that 'it will be close to who they are as individuals, with everything reflecting their personality.'

Rakul and Jackky recently returned from a vacation in Thailand before they kick-started the preparations for their wedding.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship public with each other in 2021.

