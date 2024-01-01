 Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani To Get Married After 3 Years Of Dating - Date, Venue REVEALED
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani To Get Married After 3 Years Of Dating - Date, Venue REVEALED

Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani To Get Married After 3 Years Of Dating - Date, Venue REVEALED

Rakul and Jackky have been in a relationship since 2021 and they have never shied away from admitting it in public.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani have been dating for almost three years, and looks like the couple is all set to take the plunge now. If latest reports are to be believed, the two will tie the knot in 2024, and it is sooner than you think.

On Monday morning, several reports went viral that Rakul and Jackky are all geared up for their wedding and the couple will tie the knot on February 22 this year.

Reports also mentioned that the two have opted for a destination wedding. They have ditched the palaces of Rajasthan or picturesque foreign locations, and instead, they have reportedly chosen Goa as their wedding venue.

The wedding will reportedly be an intimate one with only the family members and the closest friends of the couple in attendance.

Read Also
Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani's UNSEEN Romantic Photos
article-image

Rakul and Jackky have been in a relationship since 2021 and they have never shied away from admitting it in public. Earlier too, reports surrounding their impending wedding had cropped up, but the two had vehemently refused. However, this time around, the couple has refrained from commenting on the reports.

A week ago, Rakul took to her social media handle to pen a loved up note for beau Jackky to wish him on his birthday.

Sharing some unseen photos, she wrote, "Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my ❤️ on this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire . Your kindness, innocence is rare to find , your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore.. Here is to adventures, travelling , eating and laughing together always".

Read Also
Rakul Preet Singh shares romantic birthday wish for boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani: 'Santa gave me best...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Unleash Cool Vibes In New Look From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Unleash Cool Vibes In New Look From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Anjali Patil Duped Of ₹5.79L In ‘Drug In Parcel’ Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Anjali Patil Duped Of ₹5.79L In ‘Drug In Parcel’ Scam

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's New Year Celebration Photos Scream Royalty

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's New Year Celebration Photos Scream Royalty

Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani To Get Married After 3 Years Of Dating - Date, Venue REVEALED

Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani To Get Married After 3 Years Of Dating - Date, Venue REVEALED

Mumbai: John Abraham Buys Whopping ₹71 Crore Bungalow In Khar - Details Inside

Mumbai: John Abraham Buys Whopping ₹71 Crore Bungalow In Khar - Details Inside