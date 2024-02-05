Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Thailand Vacation Photos Go Viral Ahead Of Wedding

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Goa. Days after kickstarting their wedding celebrations with an Akhand Paath, the couple reportedly embarked on a bachelors' getaway in Thailand. Several pictures and videos of the couple with their friends have gone viral on social media.

In one photos shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, the bride-to-be is seen wearing a green bikini. On the other hand, Jackky is seen sitting beside her on a yacht in grey shorts and orange t-shirt. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the camera.

The pictures were first shared by actress Pragya Jaiswal on her official Instagram. "Missing a Sunny Sunday spent in good company," she captioned her post.

Rakul and Jackky originally planned a destination wedding overseas, however, they made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities in India.

A source close to the couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December 2023, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India."

It was earlier reported that Rakul and Jackky have opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding, which will be a two-day affair. The couple's close friends from both the industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members.

The lovebirds made their relationship public in 2021 by dropping an adorable post on Instagram. They often share mushy photos with each other and drop sweet comments under each other's posts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.She will also be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.