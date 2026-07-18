Rajesh Sharma Recovers At Mumbai Home After Discharge Following Insect Bite On Prabhas' Fauzi Set, To Resume Work Soon

Actor Rajesh Sharma sparked concern earlier this month after suffering an insect bite while shooting for actor Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. According to an official statement shared on social media by actress and Rajesh's family friend Sudipa Chatterjee, which has since been deleted, Sharma was bitten by an insect during the shoot. His health reportedly deteriorated after the incident, following which he travelled to Kolkata and was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria for treatment.

Rajesh Sharma Discharged

The latest update on his health is that Rajesh has been discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering at his residence in Mumbai. BN Tiwari, President of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) told Bollywood Hungama, "Rajesh Sharma ji recently got discharged. He is currently recuperating at his residence in Mumbai. He is also set to travel abroad in the days to come to shoot for a project."

Prabhas' Fauzi Makers Deny

However, the makers of Fauzi denied the claims. According to a report by Gulte, the Fauji team expressed confusion and said they were unaware of the incident. They stated that Rajesh had completed all his scheduled portions nearly a week before the reports surfaced and had already returned home.

Akshay Kumar Expresses Concern

Akshay Kumar also shared his concerns for his Bhooth Bangla co-star and prayed for Rajesh's speedy recovery. He wrote on X, "Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai."

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Official Statement Awaited

An official statement from Rajesh Sharma or his team regarding the matter is awaited.

Over the years, Rajesh has been part of several acclaimed films, including Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Special 26, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, India's Most Wanted and Bhooth Bangla, among others.