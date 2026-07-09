Before Rajesh Sharma's Health Scare, Crew Member Of Prabhas' Fauzi Had Passed Away In Tragic Road Accident |

As Rajesh Sharma's health scare on the sets of Fauzi grabs headlines, an earlier tragic incident involving Prabhas' film name has once again come into focus. Earlier, a crew member working on the project lost his life in a road accident near Abdullapurmet, Hyderabad, after succumbing to his injuries. With two unfortunate incidents linked to the film, Fauzi has found itself making headlines for reasons beyond its production.

On May 6, 2026, Fauzi made headlines after a crew member lost his life in a tragic road accident. The mishap occurred while a vehicle carrying crew members was on its way to Ramoji Film City, when the driver allegedly lost control and crashed into a divider near Abdullapurmet, Hyderabad.

The accident claimed the life of one crew member, while five others sustained serious injuries. Following the tragedy, the film's shoot was temporarily halted.

🚨 BREAKING#Fauzi shoot turns tragic



A car carrying production union members met with an accident near Abdullahpurmet while heading for the shoot. One person has reportedly lost their life, and others are undergoing treatment in hospital.



Further details awaited.#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/pCP58o9pFk — CineScope South (@CineScopeSouth) May 5, 2026

Now, another unfortunate incident has brought Fauzi back into the spotlight. Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma, who is part of the film, was reportedly hospitalised after suffering an insect bite on the set. Actress Sudipa Chatterjee initially shared a detailed statement on social media, which she later deleted, claiming that the actor had been bitten by an insect, possibly a bug or a poisonous spider.

According to Sudipa, Rajesh began experiencing severe pain in his right leg nearly six hours after the alleged bite. He reportedly started feeling unwell while travelling back to Kolkata and was rushed for medical attention immediately after landing. The actor is currently admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria and is undergoing treatment. Sudipa further claimed that the infection spread rapidly, with large blisters extending from his toes to his knees. As per Hindustan Times, Rajesh is doing "a little better."

AICWA seeks high-level probe after Rajesh Sharma falls critically ill during Prabhas' 'Fauji' shoot



· The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a high-level investigation into the sudden deterioration of veteran actor Rajesh Sharma's health while shooting for… pic.twitter.com/CUjR7xyGV4 — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2026

However, despite claims that Rajesh was bitten by an insect on the sets of Fauzi, a report by Gulte has disputed the narrative, stating that the actor was hospitalised due to complications related to diabetes.