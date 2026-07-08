'Not Out Of Danger': Prabhas' Co-Star Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised In Serious Condition After Insect Bite; Here's What Happened

'Not Out Of Danger': Prabhas' Co-Star Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised After Insect Bite, Infection Spreads Till Knee | X

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Khosla Ka Ghosla actor Rajesh Sharma has reportedly been admitted to a hospital after suffering an insect bite while shooting for his upcoming film. His health reportedly deteriorated following the incident. On behalf of Rajesh and his family, actor Sudipa Chatterjee shared a health update on social media.

Sudipa posted a note that read, "Rajesh Sharma Health Update- Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite- possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider- while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas."

According to the note, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite him. Since it did not seem serious at the time, he continued shooting.

Tragedy ⛔⛔⛔



Rajesh Sharma Hospital After Suspected Insect Bite While Shooting #Prabhas ' #Fauzi , Condition Worsens ⚠️⚠️⚠️



Actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalized following an insect bite sustained while filming a project featuring Prabhas. Sudipa Chatterjee, a fellow… pic.twitter.com/AYtssY2eIz — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) July 8, 2026

"Approximately six hours later, he began experiencing severe pain in his right leg and felt unwell. Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata." During the journey, he reportedly developed a high fever and began feeling restless as his condition deteriorated.

Rajesh was later admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria. According to the update, it has been a day since he was hospitalised, but he continues to experience breathlessness, while the infection in his right leg is reportedly progressing rapidly. "The infection has spread from his toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area," the note further stated.

Rajesh is currently under close medical observation and is reportedly not yet out of danger. All necessary investigations and treatment are underway. Sudipa stated that another health update on the actor will be shared tomorrow and urged everyone to keep him in their prayers.

The news left fans shocked. One user commented, "What! Praying for his recovery." Another wrote, "He is one of the finest actors..Get well soon." Several others also wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Rajesh Sharma is one of Indian cinema's most versatile character actors, having worked across Hindi and Bengali films for over two decades. He is widely known for his memorable performances in films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Mardaani, Mardaani 2, Tanu Weds Manu, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Crew, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On television, he has appeared in popular shows including Sasural Simar Ka, Neeli Chhatri Waale, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.