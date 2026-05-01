Raja Shivaji Review: Riteish Deshmukh’s Magnum Opus Soars Fueled By An Elite Ensemble Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan & An Electric Cameo By Salman Khan

Title: Raja Shivaji

Director: Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh

Cast: Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Amol Gupte, Jitendra Joshi, cameos by Fardeen Khan and Salman Khan

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 Stars

While many actors have stepped into the boots of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with mixed results, the stakes have never been higher. This week, as the versatile Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh takes on the mantle of the Great Maratha, what remains to be seen is whether he will deliver a performance that defines a legacy—or one that simply fails to meet the moment in this three hour historic saga!

First things first. The film is divided into seven chapters: Blood & Ashes, The Nemesis, Destiny’s Choice, The Elephant’s Move, King’s Gambit, Apocalypse and Who Blinks First. The film starts off in the seventeenth century with events of betrayals, deceits and killings. Amidst all this, baby Shivaji takes birth to lovely parents Shahaji and Jijabai (played by Sachin Khedekar and Bhagyashree).

This is the time when Shah Jahan faces strong resistance from Adil Shah and Nizam Shah (in the south) while trying to dominate India. Soon after Shivaji’s birth, his father is imprisoned by Adil Shah through his loyal commander, Afzal Khan, after being sent to Karnataka and then Pune.

As baby Shivaji grows up, he turns into a fierce and tactful warrior who is equally respectful towards the elders and will not allow any injustice towards anyone. Amongst the many ‘to-do things,' the one that tops his list is to take revenge on the merciless Afzal Khan (Sanjay Dutt). What is the masterplan that Shivaji Maharaj hatches to eliminate Afzal is one of the many revelations we see as the film proceeds.

Actors' Performance

Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh carries the weight of this historical epic with sheer conviction, pulling out all the stops to deliver a powerhouse performance. While echoes of his Lai Bhaari persona occasionally surface, his dedication to the titular role is undeniable. Propelled by a high-octane second half, Riteish ultimately emerges triumphant, cementing this as a career-defining win.

On the other hand, Genelia Deshmukh delivers a spirited performance. Though her screen presence is magnetic and her rapport with Riteish remains a highlight, there are moments where the weight of the dialogue seems to challenge her delivery.

The legendary Sanjay Dutt resurrects his iconic ‘Deadly Dutt’ persona, delivering a chillingly authentic performance. Every calculated stride, razor-sharp dialogue, and flash of malice in his eyes proves he was born to play the formidable Afzal Khan. Vidya Balan, despite looking totally in sync with her character, has (shockingly) not much to do.

Besides them, while Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree and Amol Gupte shine along with Jitendra Joshi, Fardeen Khan appears in a blink and miss role. Besides them all, Salman Khan shines in the role of Jeeva Mahale, Shivaji Maharaj’s bodyguard. Even though it's a cameo, be assured of the theatres getting filled with seetis and whistles.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

Transcending his role as lead actor, Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh commands the screen as both writer and director. His absolute conviction in the subject matter is evident, bravely tackling a triple-threat responsibility that few would dare. While the film has minor lulls, Deshmukh reveals a formidable new talent for storytelling and direction that marks a landmark moment in his career.

As a writer (along with Ajit Wadikar and Sandeep Patil), there are places which have been left unexplored and the narrative unfailingly mirrors this vacuum. The narrative could have been cut shorter by many notches in the film’s first half, which surely would have added to the crisp factor of the film.

A few dialogues and a couple of one liners notwithstanding, the film’s dialogues (Prajakt Deshmukh, Jaideep Yadav) fail to leave an everlasting impact.

The film boasts some superior music (Ajay Atul), but the lack of buzz about the film has surely played the spoilsport. However, the film’s outstanding background score (John Stewart Eduri) stands out and is in total sync with the film’s narrative.

The film’s cinematography (Santosh Sivan) is topnotch and definitely acts as one of the film’s shining USPs. Considering the stature and magnitude of the film, the film’s editing plays an important role. Editor Urvashi Saxena, in an attempt to do justice to the film in totality, tends to overlook a few places (majorly in the first half and a bit in the late second half), which could have been trimmed to ensure a further taut viewing experience.

FPJ Verdict

Since the film Raja Shivaji is releasing on May 1 (Maharashtra Day), nothing can be more apt and auspicious than this day and date. This could ensure continuous foot traffic during the day and also over the weekend. The real test, however, will begin from Monday onwards…